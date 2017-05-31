As the effort to find River Casino Elder, 13, of St. Helens continues, the boy’s father and girlfriend are in custody, charged with “interfering with a police officer.” Elder’s grandmother reported him as missing one week ago, saying that she thought that the boy had run away. The grandmother had recently been awarded custody of Elder, taking him from the father. Last Saturday, St. Helens Police arrested Marvin Elder, 45, along with his girlfriend, Tiffany Kelly, 34. St. Helens Police Chief Terry Moss says that they think that Marvin Elder is deliberately withholding information on his boy’s whereabouts, but is refusing to disclose that information. Moss says that they think that the boy may be in the north part of Columbia County, or possibly is in Longview. If you have information on this case, call St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.