Katrina Osborne, 15, got to spend last night in her own bed, after spending Monday night in the woods near Mount St. Helens. The Skamania County Sheriff’s Office started organizing search efforts Monday afternoon, when family and friends reported that the teen girl got separated from them as they were hiking near the Lahar Viewpoint. Ground searchers and K-9’s worked into Monday night, without success. Yesterday morning at about 7:45 am, members of the Volcano Rescue Team met with Osborne near the Smith Creek Trailhead, cold, tired and hungry, but otherwise unhurt. We still don’t know how Osborne got separated from the rest of her group.