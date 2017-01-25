Authorities in Columbia County report that a teenage girl who has been missing for six months was found at a home outside of Rainier, and they also say that a man is under arrest in connection with this incident. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson now reports that Eric Salce, 24, was picked up at the home last Saturday, served with several warrants. He’s now being held on seven counts of third-degree rape, one count of second-degree kidnapping, and two counts of custodial interference. Bail totals a quarter-million dollars. Dickerson says that the missing girl was found in the residence; her condition hasn’t been updated. Salce continues to be held in the Columbia County Jail, and he’s due for a court hearing on Monday, the 30th.