Photos of a man from Bellingham are being circulated by local law enforcement, as his mother reports that he is missing. Andrea Boyd of Bellingham says that Andrew Boyd, 28, is missing, but they do know that he’s been in the Longview-Kelso area in the past couple of weeks. On the 22nd of last month, Boyd was contacted on the Lower Columbia College campus, and was asked to leave. At that time, Boyd reportedly told the police officer that he was planning to head to California. Photos of Andrew Boyd are now posted on the Kelso and Longview Police Facebook pages. Contact local law enforcement if you have information on the whereabouts of Andrew Boyd.