Efforts are under way to try and find a Woodland man who was reported as missing yesterday morning. The Sheriff’s Office says that Enrique “Henry” Ramirez, 51, failed to return from a morning run, and then he failed to make a morning meeting in Troutdale. Friends went to Ramirez’ house, which was pretty much undisturbed. Sheriff Mark Nelson says his personal belongings were still in the house. The friends say that Ramirez was an avid runner, heading onto the logging roads near his home in the 400 block of Fredrickson Road, about seven miles east of Woodland. Ground searchers, reserve deputies and other volunteers spent yesterday going up and down logging roads, but they didn’t find anything. They also used a drone, but no sign of Ramirez was found. At least 50 ground searchers are expected to be out today. . The Sheriff’s Office is looking for information on the whereabouts of “Henry” Ramirez; call 360-577-3092 if you can help out.