The Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office reports that the effort to find a missing man with Alzheimer’s did not end well, after the man’s body was found in the Cowlitz River. At about 7 yesterday morning, the family of William Collins, 77, of Kelso reported that he was missing from his home in the 46 hundred block of Pleasant Hill Road, where he lived with his wife. Family members started a search, and reported finding Collins’ car parked near the river, not far from his house. The Sheriff’s Office put out a call for Search and Rescue, while other family members launched their own boats to search the river. Search and Rescue was just getting ready to launch a drone when family members reported finding Collins’ body, floating in the water near the Carnival Market. Deputies and Search and Rescue responded to recover the body, which was then turned over to the Cowlitz County Coroner. An autopsy is being arranged.