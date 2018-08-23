The Reynolds School District in Portland is making arrangements to provide support to students and staff, after the body of Enrique “Henry” Ramirez, 51, of Woodland was found yesterday morning, about a mile away from his house east of town. A search was started for Ramirez on Tuesday, after he failed to show up for a meeting in Troutdale, and didn’t answer his phone. When Deputies checked his home on Fredrickson Road, they found that his running gear was gone, but his phone, car and other personal property was still in the house. Sheriff Mark Nelson says that about 20 ground searchers gathered yesterday morning, along with at least one K-9 unit. About an hour into yesterday’s search, Ramirez’ body was found on a logging road, about a mile from his house. Nelson says that there were no signs of injury or foul play, and it’s suspected that he had some sort of medical issue while out on one of his regular runs. An autopsy is being set up, while the Sheriff’s Office asks for anyone who may have seen Ramirez to call them at 360-577-3092. Ramirez was a popular, long-time employee in the Reynolds School District, and he was scheduled to be the new Principal at the Multnomah Learning Academy, a charter school in Fairview, Oregon.