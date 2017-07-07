While the active search for Wilford “Ray” Johnson, 91, of Kelso is suspended, the Cowlitz County Sheriff’s Office says that they have an open missing person case, and they say that they’re “very concerned” about the circumstances of Johnson’s disappearance. The Sheriff’s Office and Johnson’s family met with media yesterday, where Chief Criminal Deputy Charlie Rosenzweig says that there’s been no sign of him since last week. Family members say that “we need him back,” while also saying that it would be completely out of character for Johnson to have driven up to where his car was found. Johnson’s car was found abandoned one week ago, on a forest road, not far from the Pine Mountain Information Station east of Cougar. The car was in a ditch, locked, with the keys inside. There was no sign of Johnson in or near the car, and three days of extensive searching also turned up no sign. Family members are asking people who may have seen Johnson on Thursday, the 29th to come forward, while the Sheriff’s Office is also accepting information on the Tip411 phone app. You can also call 577-3092 to provide information.