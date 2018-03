Missing St. Helens Man

An intensive effort is under way in Columbia County, working to find a St. Helens man who is missing. St. Helens Police put out an alert yesterday morning, announcing that Charles David Styers, 48, of St. Helens hasn’t been seen since last Monday, the 26th. He didn’t show up for work on Tuesday, and he hasn’t been seen at home. Around 2:45 pm, another press release went out, reporting that Styers’ car had been found. Police Chief Terry Moss says that the black Ford Escape owned by Styers was found at about 10 am yesterday, parked along the Scappoose-Vernonia Highway, near the entrance to Scaponia Park. They say that there was no sign of Styers in the area. Charles Styers is a white male, 5’6” and about 145 pounds. He has brown eyes, brown hair and he wears glasses; he also has an American flag tattoo on his left forearm. If you have information on this whereabouts, call St. Helens Police at 503-397-1521.