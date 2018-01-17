A multi-month effort to find a 17 year-old boy from St. Helens is over, with a sad ending to report. Authorities in Wahkiakum County report that the body of Marciano Sakhouen of St. Helens was recovered from the Columbia River over the weekend. The St. Helens High School senior had last seen alive on the evening of October 18th, as he was leaving his home. It’s reported that the body was found in the river near Cathlamet on Sunday, the 14th; damily members have confirmed that the body is that of their son. The Wahkiakum County Coroner says that autopsy results are still pending, so there’s no word yet on the cause of death. They say that there are no signs of foul play, and it’s noted that the teen was wearing the clothes that he had on when he left the house back in October. Family members tell the media that they had no red flags or warnings about Sakhouen’s behavior, and he had enlisted into the Marine Corps, through their delayed entry program. The investigation into his disappearance and death is continuing.