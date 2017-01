Photos of a 23 year-old woman who reportedly has been missing for more than a week. The Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office says that Brianna R. Judge was last seen on January 10th, when she left a home in the area of Elsie, Oregon, on the Sunset Highway, a few miles east of Seaside. Judge is a white female, 5’3” and about 100 pounds in size. She has short brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing calf-high boots, blue jeans and a red or burgundy hoodie. They say that Judge is known to frequent the area from Seaside to Astoria, along with Beaverton and Portland. If you have information on the whereabouts of Brianna R. Judge, call the Clatsop County Sheriff’s Office at 503-325-2061.