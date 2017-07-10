Kelso Police are posting pictures of Misty Ann Lumsden, 36, on Facebook, looking for assistance in locating the missing woman. Family members called KPD at about 1 yesterday afternoon, to report that they haven’t seen her in more than a month. The mother says that she has checked with other family members, who also report that they haven’t seen her. Police say that Lumsden is a transient, and is usually found near the Cowlitz River in the Kelso area. Lumsden’s last social media activity came on the 2nd of this month; it’s noted that she does not have a cell phone. Lumsden’s mother says that she last heard from her daughter on May 22nd. Misty Ann Lusden is a white female, five feet tall, with a thin build, and short, dark hair. If you know where she might be, call Kelso Police at 423-1270, or leave a private message on the KPD Facebook page.