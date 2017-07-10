Kelso Police are posting pictures of Misty Ann Lumsden, 36, on Facebook, looking for assistance in locating the missing woman. Family members called KPD at about 1 yesterday afternoon, to report that they haven’t seen her in more than a month. The mother says that she has checked with other family members, who also report that they haven’t seen her. Police say that Lumsden is a transient, and is usually found near the Cowlitz River in the Kelso area. Lumsden’s last social media activity came on the 2nd of this month; it’s noted that she does not have a cell phone. Lumsden’s mother says that she last heard from her daughter on May 22nd. Misty Ann Lusden is a white female, five feet tall, with a thin build, and short, dark hair. If you know where she might be, call Kelso Police at 423-1270, or leave a private message on the KPD Facebook page.
Missing Woman
Posted on 10th July 2017 at 08:44
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta