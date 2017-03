Woodland Police report that a 20 year-old woman who was reported as missing yesterday afternoon has been found safe in Portland. Friends of Kate Schlentz called WPD around 4:15 yesterday, reporting that Schlentz was missing, and might be in danger. She had last been seen about 9:30 the night before, but she didn’t show up for work, nor did she call in sick. The bicycle that she had been riding was found in some bushes near the Chevron station on Atlantic Avenue in Woodland, and a check by the cell phone company showed that her last activity took place around 10:30 pm. They say that Schlentz was safe when she was found in Portland, but other details have not been released at this time.