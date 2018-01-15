Today is Martin Luther King, Junior Day, so local schools are closed today, along with local, county, state and federal government offices. Most banks and financial institutions are closed today, but some in-store branches may be open. There’s no mail today, and post offices are also closed. Lower Columbia College is closed today, as are public libraries. Waste Control and River Cities Transit are on regular routes today.

There are some special activities going on today, including a free Day Camp that’s being offered by the Cowlitz AmeriCorps Network. This will happen at the Youth and Family Link building on Douglas Street in Longview; kids in Kindergarten through second grade can come by between 9 am and noon, and then kids in grades three through five will be welcomed in between 1 and 4 pm. They’ll have all kinds of games, music, crafts and other fun. They do ask that you pre-register; call 360-577-5859 for more information.

It’s also a “Free Day” at many outdoor locations across the Northwest and across the country. Admission fees are waived today at National Parks, and at locations managed by the Bureau of Land Management. It’s also a “Free Day” at Washington State Parks, with no Discover Pass needed to park at day use sites all across the state of Washington. This applies only to state parks; a Discover Pass or a Access Pass is still needed at locations managed by the Department of Natural Resources or by Fish and Wildlife.