Students and staff at Mark Morris High School were out on the track for a while yesterday morning, after a mishap in a science room at the school. At about 5:30 yesterday morning, a school custodian discovered that a gas jet in a science lab had not been completely turned off. The outlet was closed while windows and doors were opened, but the odor lingered through the building. The school was evacuated at about 7:40 am, as Longview Fire and Cascade Natural Gas tested the air. A room-by-room check was done before students and staff were allowed to return; classes did resume throughout the building.