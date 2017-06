Probable cause has been found to hold Terrance Wayne Roche, 34, of Kelso with second-degree child molestation, as he’s accused of improper activity with a 12 year-old girl. Today’s Daily News lines out the allegations, which come from the girl’s mother. It’s claimed that Roche molested the girl earlier this week, as they were visiting a home in Kelso. The mother says that she found Roche sleeping next to the girl, and the girl reportedly told her mother that Roche had touched her inappropriately on several occasions. When confronted, Roche allegedly admitted that he had touched the girl. Probable cause was found to hold Roche on three counts of second-degree child molestation, with bail currently set at $10,000.