There’s a development in the case involving two young men from Randle, who are both accused of beating and strangling a 16 year-old friend to death, and then they buried him in a shallow grave off of Cispus Road. The Centralia Chronicle reports that the mother of the two suspects, Kindra Adamson, 43, of Randle, pleaded guilty last week to two counts of rendering criminal assistance. They also say that the plea agreement will have Adamson on the witness stand, testifying against Benito Marquez, 16, and Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle. They’re accused of luring Ben Eastman III, 16, to a remote area, where the brothers allegedly beat Eastman to death and then sodomized him before burying him in a shallow grave. Statements from the two suspects say that they told Kindra Adamson about the killing, and they say that she was home when the brothers burned their clothes and destroyed evidence. Jon Adamson’s fiancé is also charged with rendering criminal assistance, and she’s scheduled for an omnibus hearing on the 23rd. Marquez and Jonathon Adamson are currently set for a trial-setting hearing in October.