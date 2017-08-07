After Saturday’s game was rained out, the M’s and the Royals split a DH yesterday, with Seattle winning the first game 8-7, then KC came back and dominated the second game 9-1. Nelson Cruz had two HR and four RBI in the first game to help Seattle out, but rookie P Jakob Junis shut the M’s down in the second game, going eight innings in the 9-1 win…..The Cowlitz Black Bears won their final game of the season, but a series of tie-breakers will keep them out of the playoffs. Cowlitz got by the Bend Elks 13-10, but when Corvallis won, they also got the tie-breaker, as did Yakima. The Black Bears finish the season at 27-27…..The Portland Timbers got the benefit from the first-ever use of Video Assistant Referee, as an LA Galaxy goal is disallowed in yesterday’s 3-1 win.
Monday KLOG Sports
Posted on 7th August 2017 at 09:04
