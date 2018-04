The Blazers are in the playoffs, thanks to Utah beating Minnesota yesterday evening. Portland also continues to play well down the stretch, getting a 113-98 win over Memphis last night. The Blazers have tonight off, then they’ll be in Dallas tomorrow night…..The Seattle Mariners are off and running this season, getting a 5-4 win yesterday over Cleveland. The M’s have today off, then they will open a series tomorrow in SF…..After losing their league opener to Tacoma on Friday, the LCC Red Devil baseball team bounced back with a 13-3, 7-inning win over Grays Harbor on Saturday. LCC travels to Pierce CC on Wednesday…..The LCC Softball team got a sweep over Clark on Saturday, 14-5 and 5-3. The Lady Devils will travel to Chemeketa CC on Wednesday.