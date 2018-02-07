A Monday traffic stop in St. Helens led to the arrest of two people on drug and weapons charges. It’s being reported that Matthew Cooper, 37, of Portland and Juanita Vickers, 31, of Scappoose were taken into custody after the event. A Columbia County Deputy says that Cooper had no driver’s license when the traffic stop was made, and they say that Cooper was also on probation for being a felon in possession of a gun. It’s also noted that Cooper is a registered sex offender. Deputies say that Vickers gave them false information before admitting her true identity; they say that she had a knife in her pocket, as well. Deputies say that the handle of a pistol could be seen under the driver’s seat of the car, and a drug dog alerted on the vehicle, as well. A search of the car turned up 23 grams of meth, psilocybin mushrooms, a BB gun and other items. Both Cooper and Vickers are now being held in the Columbia County Jail on multiple charges.