A Kelso resident reports that someone tried to trick them into laundering some money for them. The person called the Sheriff’s Office at 2:15 yesterday afternoon, reporting that they had been approached through the resume that they had posted on Monster.com. The company claimed to be “Financial Growth Services,” and they supposedly offered a “work-from-home” opportunity. The company sent the caller a check for 21 hundred dollars, along with instructions to put it into account of the 911 caller. The caller was then supposed to withdraw cash, and then deposit that money into an account in Rainier. The caller says that they got suspicious, and started doing some follow-up, contacting Financial Growth Services directly. Company officials say that they don’t use Monster.com, and they haven’t directed anyone to do these types of things. The 911 caller also reported this to the Federal Trade Commission and Wells Fargo Bank. The caller is not out any money, and the investigation into this incident is continuing.