The photos have been leaking out over the internet in the past few days, but you now have the chance to get a first-hand, up-close look at the restoration work that’s been done at the Monticello Hotel, which is hosting its first post-construction public event this evening. The City Church of Longview is holding a “night of worship and prayer to celebrate the rebirth of the Monticello Hotel Ballroom.” This event starts at 6 pm, and is open to anyone interested. Call 270-3294 for more information.