The Longview City Council is extending the moratorium on emergency shelters inside the city limits for another six months, as work continues on an ordinance that would cover the zoning for those types of facilities. A large crowd showed up at last night’s meeting, with many prepared to vent about Love Overwhelming. City Attorney Jim McNamara nipped that discussion in the bud, saying that focusing on a single project or entity could taint the ordinance. Several people did speak during last night’s public hearing on the moratorium extension, with most saying that they supported the extension. There were a few that spoke against the extension, saying that the Ad Hoc Committee on the Zoning of Emergency Shelters needs to get done with its work, and provide some stability to the situation. City Council member Steve Moon says that they’re “getting close” to having something for the City Council to act on.