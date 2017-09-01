It will be at least another month before the Longview City Council takes action on possible zoning code changes on the siting of emergency shelters in the city, as major amendments and alterations to the code change recommendations are being proposed. The Longview City Council met last night in a special meeting, with a public hearing scheduled on the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning for Emergency Shelters. Several citizens did speak, but the bulk of the meeting was spent going over amendments offered by Council member Mike Wallin, who is suggesting wholesale changes to the committee report, including the creation of a new land use designation, called the “Homeless Family Group Home.” Other amendments include drawing new lines where shelters would be prohibited, increasing buffers around child care and day care centers, and requiring that all shelter clients be clean and sober. Council member Scott Vydra also offered an amendment, saying that a new Special Use Permit would be needed if an small shelter in an R-4 district wanted to convert its facility, or if the shelter makes a change to its “Good Neighbor Agreement.” Council members say that these amendments present a lot of information, much of it brand new to the public. They voted to table action to the meeting on September 28th; the Council also voted to extend the moratorium on emergency shelters in the city, which would have expired next month.