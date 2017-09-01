It will be at least another month before the Longview City Council takes action on possible zoning code changes on the siting of emergency shelters in the city, as major amendments and alterations to the code change recommendations are being proposed. The Longview City Council met last night in a special meeting, with a public hearing scheduled on the recommendations from the Ad Hoc Committee on Zoning for Emergency Shelters. Several citizens did speak, but the bulk of the meeting was spent going over amendments offered by Council member Mike Wallin, who is suggesting wholesale changes to the committee report, including the creation of a new land use designation, called the “Homeless Family Group Home.” Other amendments include drawing new lines where shelters would be prohibited, increasing buffers around child care and day care centers, and requiring that all shelter clients be clean and sober. Council member Scott Vydra also offered an amendment, saying that a new Special Use Permit would be needed if an small shelter in an R-4 district wanted to convert its facility, or if the shelter makes a change to its “Good Neighbor Agreement.” Council members say that these amendments present a lot of information, much of it brand new to the public. They voted to table action to the meeting on September 28th; the Council also voted to extend the moratorium on emergency shelters in the city, which would have expired next month.
Moratorium Extended
Posted on 1st September 2017 at 08:35
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- September 2017
- August 2017
- July 2017
- June 2017
- May 2017
- April 2017
- March 2017
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta