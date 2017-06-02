A day after Longview Police put out an alert about a sharp spike in counterfeit money incidents, two more of those incidents were reported yesterday. A man called LPD at about 1:30 yesterday afternoon, saying that he had received two fake $100 bills in an “OfferUp” transaction. Both bills were marked with pink Chinese lettering, and were brought into the station by the reporting party.

Around 7:15 pm, clerks at a store in the 3300 block of Washington Way reported that a man had come in with a fake $20 bill. The clerk says that they spotted the bill right away, while also reporting that the man who tried to pass the bill was surprised when he was told it was fake. The man says that he had received the bill from the bank; he took it back and went on his way. Longview Police plan to review the video of the transaction sometime today.

LPD is reporting at sharp spike in the number of bogus money cases, saying that they have responded to almost twice as many counterfeit cash cases so far this year, compared to all of last year. They advise you to closely examine your bills as you receive them, and report any bogus cash that you might receive right away.