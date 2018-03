Oregon State Police report that additional charges are being filed against 61 year-old Samuel Abram Owen of Rainier, the man who allegedly caused a four-hour shutdown of the Lewis and Clark Bridge and the Columbia River on Monday. Owen was arrested after he was identified as the person who dangled a couple of backpacks over the railing of the bridge on the Oregon side of the river. The OSP Bomb Squad used a remote-control robot to blast open the packs, which were found to contain clothing and other personal items. Owen was originally charged with first-degree disorderly conduct, possession of meth, illegal possession of a weapon and menacing. Yesterday, counts of second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree theft and third-degree criminal mischief were added to the list. Owen continues to be held in the Columbia County Jail on bail of $3,375.