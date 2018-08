A former St. Helens High School teacher and coach is once again in jail, arrested last week for allegedly violating terms of his pre-trial release. Kyle Jared Wroblewski, 44, was first taken into custody on May 1st, charged with having an inappropriate relationship with a 17 year-old female student. It’s now claimed that Wroblewski violated the terms of his release form custody, accused of attempting to contact the victim in the case. District Attorney Jeff Auxier says that they believe that Wroblewski may have also committed other crimes. Wroblewski is once again in custody, and he’s scheduled for a hearing on the 21st.