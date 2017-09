Other fires are also causing issues in the National Forests; a new fire called the East Crater Fire has the Forest Service closing the Indian Heaven Wilderness near Mount Adams. This fire is already up to one thousand acres in size, burning in forest land about 12 miles west of Trout Lake. The Pacific Crest Trail has been evacuated in that area; other trails and campgrounds in that area have also been swept, to make sure that everyone is out of harm’s way. All of the Indian Heaven Wilderness is closed, along with several forest roads and other locations in that portion of Kittitas County. The cause of the fire is under investigation.