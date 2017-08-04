The numbers coming out of the Cowlitz Trout Hatchery near Toledo are being called into question again, as a recent report didn’t jive with numbers that were previously recorded. The Centralia Chronicle reports on the latest controversy at the hatchery; Tacoma Power runs the hatchery, and recently released a report on the number of smolts that had been released into the river. The main issue is that then number provided by Tacoma Power is more than the number of fish that were originally put into the rearing pens. Washington Fish and Wildlife is taking steps to reconcile the disparity, claiming that they’re having problems with the fish-counting equipment at the hatchery. Earlier this year, it was reported that a half-million fish had been “lost” at the hatchery; a number of factors were named, including increased numbers of fish eaten by bird predators, bad counting equipment and other issues. Tacoma Power and WDFW both say that additional work is planned to improve their fish-counting methods before next year’s smolts are ready to be released.