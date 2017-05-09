In other action last night, the Longview School Board accepted an allocation from the Community Foundation of Southwest Washington, a donation of nearly $13,000 for programs that will benefit middle school students in the Longview School District. The grant of $12,898 comes from the Harvey J. and Marcella M. Mashinter Charitable Endowment, with those funds earmarked for programs in the Longview middle schools.

The Communications Department at the Longview School District has some new bling, after hauling in seven awards from the Washington School Public Relations Association. 216 entries were received in 13 categories; Longview Schools won seven awards in five categories. The district got the “Best in Category” for Special Publications in the Design for Excellence; they also received an “Award of Excellence” for special purpose publications, three “Awards of Merit,” and an Honorable Mention for excellence in writing.

The Longview School Board also approved the bids for this summer’s repair and maintenance projects, accepting bids on 12 projects, along with interior lighting work at Mint Valley and Northlake Elementary Schools. The total bill for all of this work comes in at just less than a million dollars.