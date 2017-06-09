There’s more celebration at the Port of Kalama, as two more key permits are issued, helping to clear the way for construction of the $1.8 billion Northwest Innovation Works methanol production and export facility. The Department of Ecology issued the Shorelines Conditional Use Permits for the Kalama Manufacturing and Marine Export Facility; a Water Quality Certification for the 3.1 mile natural gas lateral that will feed the plant. Mark Wilson with the Port of Kalama says that this helps to conclude a long and comprehensive public process. Wilson says that the Marine Export Facility will primarily serve the methanol plant, the facility will also be available to other ships as a lay berth. Wilson says that they do have concerns with a condition that’s included in the permit, dealing with greenhouse gas emissions. Port officials say that the conditions from the Department of Ecology are “unprecedented,” and are beyond the scope of the shoreline permit. He says more study of this condition is needed. Wilson says that the entire project will help to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, by replacing methanol made from coal with ultra-low-emission gas methanol. Almost all of the major permits needed are now in hand; they are still waiting for some federal permits connected to construction of a dock on the Columbia River.