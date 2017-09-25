One eastbound lane of Tennant Way is open to traffic today, but there will be another major street that will be closed to traffic during the day for the next two weeks. As part of the West Kelso Substation reconstruction project, the Cowlitz PUD needs to close Fishers Lane between West Side Highway and Columbia Heights Road during the day. The closures start this morning and will run through October 6th, with all traffic blocked from 7 am until 4 pm each day. The PUD is rebuilding the substation, also replacing power poles and lines in that area. This work may also require some power outages; PUD officials say that they will try to notify customers prior to those outages. If you have other questions or if you need more information about this project, you should call Operations Superintendent Ben Morrow at 360-501-9368.