School doors swing open today in Longview and Kalama, starting the 2017-2018 school year in both cities. Longview Police are out with a reminder that the 20 mile-an-hour school zones are now in effect, and they say that tickets written in those zones can be painful. If you’re caught going one to five miles an hour over the school zone speed limit, the ticket will be $214. The fine goes up incrementally with the amount of speed over the limit; it your more than 35 miles an hour over the speed limit, the fine goes up to a whopping $808. Also remember that it’s illegal to pass a school bus that’s stopped, with red lights flashing and the stop bar out; the ticket for that infraction comes in at $419. These numbers show that it clearly pays to be observant of the school zone speed limits.