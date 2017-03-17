It was another busy day for the Longview Police Street Crimes Unit, as the detectives serve three search warrants in the course of ongoing investigations. Four people were arrested, after officers claim to have found meth, heroin, a gun, drug packaging material, scales and drug paraphernalia. Around 1:20 pm, a warrant was served at 700 South 9th, where Mandy Lynn Clark, 35, and Maria Lydia Saenz, 49, were arrested on drug possession charges. Saenz is also being served with a warrant for contempt of court.

Around 4:20 pm, the SCU went to 3342 Olive Way, where Thomas Leroy Wakefield, 53, was booked for possession of meth.

At about 4:45 pm, police went to 800 Burcham Street in Kelso, where Michael David Patching, Sr., 49, was arrested for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of heroin and unlawful possession of a gun. Detectives say that these arrests are the result of separate investigations, and are not related to each other.