A St. Helens man who is registered as a “predatory sex offender” in Oregon is once again in trouble with the law, picked up last week in connection with another possible sex crime. On January 12th, Gerald Ryan Davis was stopped and arrested on several counts of sex abuse furnishing alcohol to minors, after an intoxicated teenager was found in the back of the car he was driving. On January 31st, St. Helens Police and the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office served a search warrant at a home on Gable Road, where Davis was found and arrested on new charges. Along with the charges from the 12th, Davis was booked on new charges of sex abuse, unlawful contact with a child, two counts of reckless endangerment and reckless driving. Authorities say that they think that there could be other victims, and additional charges are possible.