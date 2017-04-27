Cowlitz County Public Works continues to grapple with slides on the Kalama River Road, announcing that a slide ten miles east of I-5 will not be cleared away this week; they also are dealing with additional land movement in the spot that closed the highway during the second half of March. On April 9th, the road was closed by a slide, east of the Italian Creek area that was closed in March. Public Works reports that rock scaling work above the road is complete. Trucks are removing that debris and other material, but the process is moving much more slowly than first projected. An updated schedule should be available later this week.

While this work is going on, Public Works officials are also back in the 3500 block of Kalama River Road, after a call came in at 8:20 yesterday morning, reporting that one lane of the road was covered by slide material. It’s unclear at this point how this slide might affect traffic on the Kalama River Road.