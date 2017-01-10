Weather forecasters say that we need to be ready for “one-two-three punch” of systems that will be coming through, once again bringing the possibility of low-level snow to the area. There’s a Winter Weather Advisory up until noon today in the Cowlitz County area, saying that we could see a mix of rain and snow through the morning. Another advisory is up from 7 pm tonight until 1 pm tomorrow, as a second low pressure system comes ashore this afternoon, dropping snow levels tonight and tomorrow morning. The third low pressure system is expected to slide by Vancouver Island late tonight, but there’s also some thought that this third system could go by to the south. They say that there’s a potential for up to three inches of snow by tomorrow morning, but they also say that it’s more likely to see snow in the foothills than it will be on the valley floors.