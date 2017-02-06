As predicted, the lower Columbia River region is coated with snow, and that’s causing some delays for some of the local school districts. Cold air and extremely moist weather systems coming in off of the Pacific combined to dump several inches of snow in the local area, making for some difficult conditions. More than nine inches of snow was recorded up in Silver Lake, while they got nine inches around the 500-foot level around Clatskanie and Castle Rock. They got six inches up at the 700-foot level near Kelso, and eight inches in the Deer Island area in Columbia County.

There’s still a Winter Weather Advisory up for the local area until 6 pm tonight, saying that we will see more snow above 700 feet. The Winter Storm Warning is cancelled. The snow level is expected to hover between 500 and 1,000 feet, with one to three inches of accumulation possible. Only trace amounts are expected on the valley floors. In the foothills, another four to eight inches of snow is possible above 500 feet, with a Winter Storm Warning up until 6 pm today. There’s also a Winter Weather Advisory up until 6 pm in the Portland-Vancouver area, with another two inches of snow possible above 500 feet in that area, as well.