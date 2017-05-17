Get some basic information on running your Android Tablet at a class that’s being offered today at the Longview Public Library. Aaron Dobbins will be teaching the class that will go from 5:30 to 7:30 pm; you can bring your own Android device, or you can borrow one of the limited number of devices that the Library has. Dobbins will show you what you can do with your tablet, including the resources and apps you can access. Call 442-5300 to get signed up; admission is free.

There’s a late Cinco de Mayo party planned for this evening at the Longview Moose, a fundraiser for the Longview Senior Center. Alvin Jones and the Crystal Pool Revival will be rocking the house between 6 and 10 pm tonight; get a break on your tickets by buying them in advance at the Senior Center. Tickets are $15 at the door. All proceeds will support the Senior Center and its activities.