A fishing guide from Rainier, Washington who had previously been prosecuted for illegally altering and keeping wild salmon is in more hot water, as he’s now accused of illegally obtaining disability benefits. Billy Jim Swann of Rainier was in U. S. District Court in Tacoma earlier this week, pleading not guilty to charges of wire fraud, mail fraud, Social Security fraud and perjury. It’s alleged that Swann applied for disability benefits in 2006, claiming that a workplace injury left him disabled, limiting him to eating, resting and a few house chores. In his application, Swann claimed that the injury “interfered with his ability to stand, sit or walk”; Swann also claimed that the pain interfered with his ability to concentrate. While claiming to be laid up by this injury, Swann was operating Swanny’s Guided Fishing on a year-round basis, making as many as 300 fishing trips a year in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Alaska. Swann has been a representative of the fishing industry, making appearances on radio, TV and at fishing seminars. While Swann has testified that his guide service has been “unsuccessful,” prosecutors claim that he’s made about three-quarters of a million dollars between 2006 and 2016. Earlier this year, Swann was fined $7,500 for illegally clipping the adipose fins of a wild Coho salmon, caught in the Cowlitz River. Swann’s trial on these new charges is currently set for October 2nd.