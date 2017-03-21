Rain, wind, landslides, rising rivers…How about some hail to go on top of that? That’s the latest out of the Weather Service this morning. The Portland office of the National Weather Service issued a Special Weather Statement last night, warning of the possibility of “moderately strong thunderstorms” in the area this afternoon. Meteorologists say that a cold front will sweep across the region this morning, followed by clearing skies and warming temperatures. They say that the air mass behind this front is extremely unstable, with showers and thunderstorms forming later in the day. The movement will be from the southern Willamette Valley, working its way north through the afternoon and evening. Wind gusts of 35 to 45 miles an hour are possible in the storm cells, along with “small hail.” The situation is expected to ease up overnight.

The alert about the possibility of landslides in the local area is continuing. Weather forecasters say that local soils continue to be saturated or nearly saturated, which has those soils exceeding benchmarks that are set by the U. S. Geological Survey. They say that the “elevated threat of shallow landslides” continues for several more days, noting that slides have already occurred all across the region; they say that the danger of additional slides is continuing. More information is available from the Weather Service Seattle office web page, or on the Department of Natural Resources web page.