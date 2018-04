We’re learning of the passing of former Longview City Council member and local businessman Barry Morrill. Family members say that Morrill died on Monday, not long after being admitted to Community Home Health and Hospice. Morrill was 84 years old, and had been dealing with health issues for some time. Morrill was also involved with a number of community groups, and was also a member of the Longview Sandbaggers. Memorial services are pending; the Steele Chapel at Longview Memorial Park is handling the arrangements.