Arne Mortensen takes his seat on the Cowlitz County Commission this morning, and he’s already trying to solicit input from voters around the county. Mortensen is starting off with an on-line survey, looking to get “focused input” from local voters. Mortensen says that he plans to use these on-line surveys as a way to get “guidance” from voters, through the use of these non-binding polls. Get more information on Arne Mortensen’s Facebook page.