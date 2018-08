An investigation is now under way in Lewis County, after the body of a man was found over the weekend in the woods near Morton. Back on Monday, the 6th, an apartment managers reported that one of his tenants hadn’t been seen for several days. Later in the week, a motorcycle owned by the 37 year-old man was found on a spur road off of Forest Road 73; a search was initiated, and a man’s body was found at about 4:30 pm on Saturday. It’s reported that the found body is that of the motorcycle owner, but the actual identity hasn’t been released. An autopsy is pending; more information should be released after that is complete, and family members have been notified.