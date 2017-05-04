Authorities in Columbia County say that it appears that someone is trying to scam supporters of St. Helens High School sports, sending invoices for ads in programs that don’t exist. St. Helens Police say that at least one business in the city has received an invoice from a company called “Sports Media,” supposedly based in Omaha. The bill is for an ad in the 2017 St. Helens High School football program. An internet check of the phone number on the invoice shows that it has been connected to a number of similar scams all across the country; a similar scam involving basketball programs took place in January. It’s emphasized that the St. Helens Sports Booster Club handles the advertising and sports posters for the high school; if you or someone you know is approached by this group, report the incident by calling 1-503-397-1900.