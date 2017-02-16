Tacoma Power is announcing that Riffe Lake behind Mossyrock Dam will be drawn down, as the utility announces precautions in the event of seismic damage to the dam. Tacoma Power announced the drawdown on Tuesday, saying that they have received new information from the U. S. Geological Survey. They say that the probability of an earthquake that could damage the 606-foot dam is “very low,” but these revised predictions show that an earthquake could damage the spillways on Mossyrock Dam. As a precaution, Tacoma Power plans to keep the level of Riffe Lake at 30 feet lower than full, a level they plan to maintain at least into the next decade. Utility officials say that it’s the shape of the dam that is the biggest issue; because of the dam design, specific seismic events could render the spillways useless, which could lead to major flooding downstream. They are exploring some seismic retrofits, but that’s a long and arduous process, which would also involve several federal agencies. Boating, swimming and fishing will still be available on Riffe Lake, but boat launches and swimming areas at parks along the lake will be affected. Additional information is available on the Tacoma Public Utilities web page.
Mossyrock Dam Precautions
Posted on 16th February 2017 at 08:56
-
Recent Posts
Recent Comments
Archives
- February 2017
- January 2017
- December 2016
- November 2016
- October 2016
- September 2016
- August 2016
- July 2016
- June 2016
- May 2016
- April 2016
- March 2016
- February 2016
- January 2016
- December 2015
- November 2015
- October 2015
- September 2015
- August 2015
- July 2015
- June 2015
- May 2015
- April 2015
- March 2015
- February 2015
- January 2015
- December 2014
- November 2014
- October 2014
- September 2014
- August 2014
- July 2014
- June 2014
- May 2014
- April 2014
- March 2014
- February 2014
- January 2014
- December 2013
- November 2013
- October 2013
- September 2013
- August 2013
- July 2013
- June 2013
- May 2013
- April 2013
- January 2012
- December 2011
- November 2011
- October 2011
- September 2011
- August 2011
- July 2011
- June 2011
- May 2011
- April 2011
- March 2011
- February 2011
- January 2011
- December 2010
- November 2010
- October 2010
- September 2010
- August 2010
- July 2010
- June 2010
- May 2010
- April 2010
- March 2010
- February 2010
- December 2009
Categories
Meta