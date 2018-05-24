A Winlock man who was on the “Washington Top Ten Most Wanted” list is now in custody, arrested early yesterday morning in a remote area of southern Oregon. The Centralia Chronicle reports that Jimmy Dale Mathus, 61, of Winlock was charged in Lewis County Superior Court in July of last year, accused of first-degree child molestation. A $50,000 warrant was issued, but Mathus could not be found. In August, that warrant was expanded to cover the continental United States. Within the past two weeks, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Office got a tip that Mathus was staying on some “secluded” property near Grants Pass. Multiple law enforcement agencies went to the property, and arrested Mathus early yesterday morning. He’s now being held in the Josephine County Jail, awaiting extradition back to Washington.