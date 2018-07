The mother of two young men from Randle who are accused of murdering a 16 year-old friend is also in custody, accused of rendering assistance to the two suspects. Lewis County Chief Criminal Deputy Dusty Breen reports that Kindra Rose Adamson, 43, of Randle was arrested Tuesday night, charged with first-degree rendering criminal assistance. Breen says that the arrest is based on the “actions and knowledge” of Adamson after the death of Ben Eastman III, 16, but prior to the arrests of Benito Marquez, 16, and Jonathan Adamson, 21, of Randle. It’s claimed that the brothers lured Eastman to some property near Randle back on June 27th, under the premise of a camping trip. It’s alleged that they beat Eastman to death, then they eventually buried him in a shallow grave on some property off of Cispus Road. The suspects fled the area, but both were arrested on June 30th, as they were driving near Ellensburg. Both are now being charged with first-degree murder, first-degree rape, unlawful disposal of remains and tampering with evidence. Bail is currently set at $10 million apiece.