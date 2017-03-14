A teen from Tualatin is in the Lewis County Jail, after he allegedly took law enforcement on a pursuit that hit 150 miles an hour. The Centralia Chronicle says that the chase happened Sunday morning, and reportedly started near Castle Rock. The State Patrol reports that they started getting calls about an erratic motorcycle at about 9:45 Sunday morning, heading north from milepost 48. By 10 am, more reports came in, saying that the rider was “splitting lanes” and was traveling more than 100 mph near Chehalis. A Trooper first spotted the bike near milepost 79, estimating the rider’s speed at 103 mph. The chase started near milepost 89, where the motorcycle was now up to 116 mph. The chase headed north to exit 95, reaching speeds of between 130 and 150 miles an hour. The rider got off there; troopers were looking for the bike, and were tipped that the rider was hiding behind a support beam on the overpass. Troopers walked up and arrested German V. Chumak, 19, of Tualatin without further incident; Chumak tells the troopers that he ran out of gas. Chumak is now being held in the Lewis County Jail on bail of $20,000, charged with felony eluding.