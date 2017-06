The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office say Brandon Brissett, 21, of St. Helens was driving at high speed, traveling in the wrong lane on a back road in Columbia County when he crashed head-on into another vehicle, causing his death. Sheriff Jeff Dickerson say that the crash happened around 6:45 pm yesterday evening, a few miles outside of St. Helens. He says that Brissett was riding at a high rate of speed in the northbound lane of West Kappler Road, when he crashed head-on into a car driven by Tyson Singlestad, 20, of St. Helens. Dickerson says that Brissett died at the scene, while Singlestad was taken to Legacy Emanuel Hospital in Portland with injuries described as “non-life-threatening.” The crash investigation is continuing, though they say excessive speed and improper lane travel are said to be prime factors.